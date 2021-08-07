Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.95.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.