Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 677,825 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

