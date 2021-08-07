Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,112 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

