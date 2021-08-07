Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

