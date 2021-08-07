Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $769.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.