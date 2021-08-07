Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after buying an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.64 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

