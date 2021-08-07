Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Elm Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.