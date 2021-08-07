Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.