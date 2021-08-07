Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Equinix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $811.37. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

