Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

