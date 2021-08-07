Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

