Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. 823,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,003. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $66.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

