Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $362.11. The stock had a trading volume of 361,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

