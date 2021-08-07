Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after purchasing an additional 514,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 7,130,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

