Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.01. 6,044,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,615,688. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.37.

