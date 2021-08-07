Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 4,959 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.21. 13,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $81.22.

