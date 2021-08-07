Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,370 ($17.90). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($17.57), with a volume of 21,550 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.80 million and a PE ratio of 108.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

