GoNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56,508.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $122,481.04 and $56,508.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,559.46 or 1.00152832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010643 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

