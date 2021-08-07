Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.02% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $346,000.

JUST stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72.

