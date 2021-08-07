Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.16% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,171,000.

NASDAQ ENFA opened at $9.86 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

