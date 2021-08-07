Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.