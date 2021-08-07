Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.14 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

