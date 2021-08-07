Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,872,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HT opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $375.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.