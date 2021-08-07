Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 63,310 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.