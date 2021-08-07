Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 36,949 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 329.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of MVB Financial worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MVB Financial stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

