Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 433.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PVAC. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $594.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.