Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Gold Standard Ventures stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 745,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,400. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

