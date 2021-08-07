Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

