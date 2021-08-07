goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$196.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.00.

goeasy stock traded up C$8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$180.22. The stock had a trading volume of 166,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,187. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$58.16 and a 52-week high of C$186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$159.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.0193119 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at C$11,326,074.99. Also, Director David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total value of C$2,201,156.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,694,707.50. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 in the last 90 days.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

