GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

GDDY opened at $71.59 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

