GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $108.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

GDDY stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

