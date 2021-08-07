GoByte Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $405,512.02 and approximately $47.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

