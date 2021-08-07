GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $82.79 million and approximately $156,668.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.27 or 0.00880560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00100312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars.

