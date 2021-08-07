Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.40.

GL stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,232. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

