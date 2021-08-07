Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

