Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

Global Payments stock opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

