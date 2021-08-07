Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

NYSE:GPN opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 39.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

