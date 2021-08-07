Global Industrial Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 51.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Global Industrial stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

