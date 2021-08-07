Gitcoin Hits Market Cap of $122.59 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $122.59 million and $37.92 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00019784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00861650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041047 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

