Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.36. Approximately 4,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 415,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

