Ghost (GHOST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $134,314.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Ghost has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $134,314.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00866971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00097545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,047,477 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.