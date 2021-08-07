Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 1,071.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,972 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gerdau by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,132.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 693,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 637,383 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

GGB stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

