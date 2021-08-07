Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Gerdau has raised its dividend by 1,574.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

