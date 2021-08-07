George Weston’s (WNGRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$141.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$137.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

WNGRF opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.05. George Weston has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $106.41.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.