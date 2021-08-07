Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80.
In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.
About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
