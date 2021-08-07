Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.