Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

