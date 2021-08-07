Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of PBTS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

