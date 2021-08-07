Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 191.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunLink Health Systems were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, Director C Michael Ford sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

