Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genius Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GENI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.