Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $3.88 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $17.17 million and $432,596.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00009027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00862791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

